Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced that it has joined Smart Africa during the Transform Africa Summit held in Kigali in May 2018.

Established in 2013, Smart Africa is a bold and innovative commitment to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic development on the continent and usher Africa into the knowledge economy through affordable access to broadband and usage of ICT.

Dr. Hamadoun Toure, Executive Director of Smart Africa Secretariat, said "Satellite technology has played an integral role in providing broadband connectivity throughout Africa. Intelsat has worked tirelessly over the past four decades to ensure that the people of Africa have access to high quality, affordable and reliable broadband connectivity. Their technology has supported the growth of businesses in the more remote areas of the continent as well as ensuring that communities have access to government services, such as education and healthcare. We welcome Intelsat to Smart Africa and look forward to partnering with them to advance, accelerate and promote Africa's digital transformation and further economic growth across the continent."

The Smart Africa Initiative is geared towards connecting, innovating and transforming the continent into a knowledge economy thereby driving global competitiveness and job creation. The initiative also aims at enabling Member States to become more competitive, agile, open and innovative smart economies with the most favorable business climates that attracts large-scale investments, rewards entrepreneurship and enables fast growth and exports, leveraging ICT innovations to transform African nations into smart societies.

"Since our founding, Intelsat's core mission has been to build a more digitally inclusive society and by doing so, positively transform the communities that we serve," Stephen Spengler, Intelsat's Chief Executive Officer, said. "While much has been accomplished, much more needs to be done and that is why we are excited to be part of Smart Africa. It is only by working closely with local governments, partnering with other stakeholders throughout the ICT landscape and sharing our knowledge through training programs, that we will be in a strong position to provide all of Africa with high quality, affordable broadband connectivity. By partnering with all the key stakeholders, I am confident that we can continue to narrow the digital divide and create a sustainable broadband network that accelerates Africa's digital transformation and spurs further economic development across all areas of Africa-urban, suburban and rural."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About Smart Africa

The Smart Africa Alliance is a Public-Private platform dedicated to shaping and driving Africa's Digital Transformation. Launched in 2013 by seven African Heads of State, the Alliance has grown to 22-member countries and dozens of private sector and academia members. Its founding members include the African Union Commission (AUC), the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), African Telecommunications Union (ATU), New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), the GSM Association (GSMA) and ICANN.

