Jamendo Releases Its Official Music Search Plugin for Adobe Creative Cloud

LUXEMBOURG, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jamendo announces the release of its new plugin for Adobe Creative Cloud, allowing content creators to access the company's catalogue of +200,000 royalty-free tracks without even having to leave their workspace on Adobe.

Thanks to its brand-new music search plugin for Adobe Creative Cloud - including support for Adobe Audition - Jamendo, via its licensing service, reached a new milestone towards its core objective: allowing independent music artists to license their royalty-free music to any professional content creator efficiently.

It's a well-known paradox in the music industry: while multimedia content creators strive to find the right music for their projects in a time and cost-efficient way, independent music artists are looking for new ways to distribute their works and benefit from new streams of exposure and revenue.

Far more than an extremely useful way to quickly find high-quality music, this indicates Jamendo's strong willingness of establishing itself as a bridge between musicians and professionals, generating value for both sides: a new stream of revenue for musicians and a time and cost-effective access to a huge music library for creators. It's a step further in Jamendo Licensing's vision of a digitally connected creative world without any legal or physical barrier.

"Creativity comes from having a rich inspirational landscape," says Emmanuel Donati, General Manager at Jamendo. "This plugin aims to simplify creators' creative process, allowing them to discover, get inspired, and use music from our catalogue in a flash."

Of course, this focus on the creative side is shared by Adobe as well: "We are always looking for ways to help creatives save time and optimize their workflows," said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe professional video. "The new music plugin from Jamendo for Adobe Creative Cloud- which includes Adobe Audition - gives content creators fast access and a wide variety of tracks from which to choose." ?

In the end, such new features are all about bringing innovation to life and making the creative process a positive experience for all of us, worldwide. This new plugin is therefore more than welcomed for content creators. But most importantly, these are also the first lights of a new dawn for musicians and professionals, from emerging artists to global brands.

You can find the plug-inhere.

About Jamendo

Jamendo is the world's largest digital service for free music. On Jamendo Music, a worldwide community of independent music, 40,000 artists share more than 500,000 tracks to stream and download for free. Jamendo Licensing, the digital royalty-free music marketplace, supports independent artists by licensing their songs for commercial use (film, TV, advertising, background music in stores, etc.), generating fair revenue for them.