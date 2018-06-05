Argentine Railway Chooses RADWIN's Train-to-Ground Wireless Broadband Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RADWIN's FiberinMotion will enable mission-critical applications onboard passenger trains including CCTV, VoIP & future Wi-Fi connectivity

RADWIN is a sponsor at TrainComms, London - June 6-7, 2018

RADWIN (http://www.radwin.com ), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that the Argentine Railway (Ferrocarriles Argentinos), the 8th largest railway in the world, chose RADWIN's FiberinMotion train-to-ground solution after a successful proof-of-concept.

FiberinMotion is geared to enhance security and safety on board the Argentine Railway's passenger trains. The multi-service platform will support mission-critical CCTV and VoIP applications and is future-proof to support onboard Wi-Fi service. Project deployment includes coverage of the Buenos Aires - La Plata route with over a 100 carriage trains equipped with RADWIN's radios. DATASTAR, a leading IT consultancy and services firm and RADWIN's partner, is responsible for project implementation.

Fernando Mele, Project Director, DATASTAR: "We are excited to partner with RADWIN on this world-class railway project. During the proof-of-concept phase RADWIN's FiberinMotion demonstrated high throughput of up to 300Mbps and zero packet loss. By implementing this state-of-the-art train-to-ground solution we will provide Argentine Railway with the performance and reliability needed to support critical applications and scale to support future services such as Wi-Fi and PIS."

Nir Hayzler, VP, Head of Strategic Industries Business at RADWIN: "We are proud that Argentine Railway chose RADWIN and DATASTAR to implement our technology to better serve its passengers. Our transportation-customized radio solutions enable rail and metro operators to enhance safety and security by delivering a high quality, uninterrupted CCTV experience. In addition, FiberinMotion's high throughput and QoS capabilities enable multiple applications to be delivered on a single unified platform, saving costs and enabling easy future expansion."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the leading provider of wireless broadband Point-to-Multipoint, Point-to-Point radios and the FiberinMotion train-to-ground solution which delivers broadband on the move and fulfills the needs of rail and metro authorities. FiberinMotion provides up to 750 Mbps throughput and superior performance in non-line-of-sight and tunnel topologies, and powers a range of applications including high-speed WiFi, real-time CCTV, PIS and CBTC. Established since 1997, RADWIN's solutions are today deployed in over 170 countries.

http://www.radwin.com

RADWIN Sales

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

Email: sales@radwin.com



Media Contact

Tammy Levy

RADWIN

Tel: +972-3-766-2916

Email: pr@radwin.com