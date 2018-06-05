Wireless Power Market Advances with Introduction of GaN Systems' 100W and 300W Solutions

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCIM Europe (Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion) - GaN Systems (https://gansystems.com/?utm_source=press-release), the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, today unveiled two wireless power amplifiers that will revolutionize the wireless charging market for high-power consumer, industrial, and transport applications. These new solutions include the 100 W power amplifier with ranges from 70 W to 100 W and the 300 W power amplifier with ranges from 150 W to 1 kW. GaN Systems is displaying both solutions and demonstrating the 300 W amplifier at PCIM (https://gansystems.com/pcim2018/?utm_source=press-release) in Nuremberg, Germany on June 5-7, 2018 in Booth 511 in Hall 9 (9-511).

As wireless charging (http://www.gansystems.com/) goes mainstream, GaN (gallium nitride) is removing the limitations by making way of new higher power system designs that provide the spatial freedom and faster charge times.

The 100 W power amplifier [GSWP100W-EVBPA (https://gansystems.com/gan-transistors/GS61008P/WPTboard/?utm_source=press-release)] is ideal for applications in the consumer market for items such as laptop computers, recreation drones, domestic aide robots, power tools, and fast-charging of multiple smart phones.

The 300 W power amplifier [GSWP300W-EVBPA (https://gansystems.com/gan-transistors/GS66508B/WPT%20board/?utm_source=press-release)] is targeted for the industrial and transportation markets for applications that include delivery drones, warehousing robots, medical units, factory automation, contractor power tools, eBikes, and scooters.

Both power amplifiers have a range of features including current or voltage control, built-in protection circuitry, EMI filtering, and configurable output power. The amplifiers combine GaN systems power transistors with high frequency GaN E-HEMT drivers from pSemi.

"Our GaN solutions are creating opportunities for the development of high-power, high efficiency power systems in applications such as wireless power transfer and charging," stated Paul Wiener, Vice-President, Strategic Marketing for GaN Systems. "The power ecosystem has changed. There is now availability of high dv/dt level-shifters, fast response IC sensing and control, low-loss high frequency magnetics, and high performing GaN transistor and amplifier capabilities that are enabling smaller, lighter, lower cost, and more efficient power systems."

For more information, please contact GaN Systems (https://gansystems.com/contact/?utm_source=press-release)or come see GaN Systems at Booth 511 in Hall 9 (9-511) at PCIM.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com (http://www.gansystems.com/) or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GaNSystemsInc/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/GaNSystems) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/464979/).

Media Contact:

Mary Placido

Trier and Company for GaN Systems

mary@triercompany.com (mailto:mary@triercompany.com)

