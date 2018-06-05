

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area retail sales for April. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it dropped against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1706 against the greenback, 128.49 against the yen, 1.1544 against the franc and 0.8750 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX