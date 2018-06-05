OpenSymmetry announces addition to EMEA sales team and participation in two prominent industry events

EMEA is at the centre of growth efforts for Sales Performance Management specialists OpenSymmetry with new hire Anthony Klapcia and sponsorship of the E-reward Sales Compensation Conference and 9th Total Compensation & Benefits Seminar.

LONDON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSymmetry, a global consulting firm specialising in sales performance management (SPM) technology management, supports its EMEA growth efforts with the addition of Anthony Klapcia, Regional Sales Director, to the London-based sales team.

"We are very excited to bring Anthony to OpenSymmetry as he brings deep expertise in business transformation," said Ray Wells, VP EMEA Sales at OpenSymmetry. "Anthony shares our commitment to providing strategic value to our customers and brings years of experience across all aspects of the sales process."

The addition of Klapcia comes just months after Robert Blohm was appointed Senior Vice President of Sales & Alliances at OpenSymmetry. Blohm, an SPM industry veteran, is growing the OpenSymmetry global sales team with a significant focus on expansion within the EMEA region.

OpenSymmetry is also pleased to announce sponsorship of two prominent industry events in June.

OpenSymmetry continues sponsorship of the E-reward Sales Compensation Conference in London on 5 th June. Europe's biggest sales compensation conference, it brings together a world-class line-up of industry leaders to help sales compensation practitioners uncover innovative ways to enhance sales effectiveness. OpenSymmetry will lead panel discussions.

on 5 June. biggest sales compensation conference, it brings together a world-class line-up of industry leaders to help sales compensation practitioners uncover innovative ways to enhance sales effectiveness. OpenSymmetry will lead panel discussions. OpenSymmetry is a first-time sponsor of the Teneo 9th Total Compensation & Benefits Seminar in Brussels , 20th & 21st June. This intensive two-day event is designed to address today's challenges in rewards, performance management, and compensation strategies.

"With only a fraction of the EMEA market using SPM technology, we work alongside industry partners to spread the word of the transformative power of optimised Sales Performance Management," said Wells. "These events provide a platform for Sales and Reward professionals to learn about best practices and optimisation. We are committed to supporting networking and collaboration in this space."

About OpenSymmetry

OpenSymmetry is a global consulting company that specialises in the planning, implementation, and management of sales performance management solutions supported by the industry's leading technology suppliers. Since 2004, OpenSymmetry has enabled customers to achieve greater operational efficiency and get better sales results. OpenSymmetry is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in London, Chennai, and Pune. To learn more, visit opensymmetry.com.

Contact Information:

OpenSymmetry | Jennifer Watson | Marketing Director | 877-261-2667 | Jennifer.Watson@OpenSymmetry.com