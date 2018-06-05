London stocks started slightly lower on Tuesday despite overnight gains on Wall Street, as banking shares weighed on the index and traders looked ahead to various economic and political risk factors around the world. The FTSE 100 was almost flat after an hour of trading, down just over three points at 7,738.01, while the pound rubbed out small early losses to flatten off at $1.3322 and 1.1388. "Last night Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro dampened expectations of multiple UK rate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...