sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,69 Euro		-0,005
-0,72 %
WKN: 931062 ISIN: GB0000060532 Ticker-Symbol: NEW 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCALL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETCALL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,705
0,76
10:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETCALL PLC
NETCALL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETCALL PLC0,69-0,72 %