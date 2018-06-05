Pressure build-up analysis from AIM-quoted exploration group 88 Energy's Alaskan drilling operations has revealed no deterioration in fracture half-length since the long Alaskan winter forced the project to be shut down. Following the retrieval of downhole gauges in Icewine#2 on 25 May, 88 Energy sent off pressure build-up data to be analysed and interpreted to determine whether any degradation of the fracture system created by the artificial stimulation had occurred during the shut-in period. ...

