

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were trading higher on Tuesday as a rebound in U.S. yields helped slow the euro's advance against the dollar and investors kept an eye on the political situation in Europe.



The benchmark DAX was up 51 points or 0.40 percent at 12,822 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher the previous day.



Vonovia shares rose about 1 percent. The residential property firm has again offered to its shareholders a scrip dividend as an alternative option to the standard cash dividend.



In economic news, Eurozone private sector expanded at the slowest pace in one-and-a-half years, as initially estimated in May, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index dropped to 54.1 from 55.1 in April, but in line with the flash reading of 54.1. This was the lowest score since November 2016.



Germany's composite output index fell to 53.4 from 54.6 in April. The latest reading was the lowest seen for 20 months but above the flash 53.1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX