

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales logged a marginal growth in April, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Retail sales gained 0.1 percent month-on-month in April, slower than the 0.4 percent increase in March. Sales were forecast to grow 0.5 percent. Nonetheless, this was the third consecutive increase in turnover.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco declined 0.7 percent, while non-food product sales advanced 1.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume growth accelerated to 1.7 percent in April from 1.5 percent in March. The annual rate came in line with expectations.



In the EU28, retail sales increased 0.4 percent on month in April, taking the annual growth to 1.7 percent.



