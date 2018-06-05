Medical Membranes Market 3.31 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Medical Membranes Market by material (PTFE, PVDF, PP, PSU & PESU), Process Technology (UF, MF, NF), Application (Pharmaceutical Filtration, Hemodialysis, Drug Delivery, IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration), and Region-Global forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 3.31 Billion by 2022. The Medical Membranes Market is projected to grow from USD 2.13 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.31 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of ESRD patients worldwide. Moreover, the demand for artificial organs and organ transplant will also propel the growth of the Medical Membranes Market in the healthcare sector. The rising incidences of patients undergoing dialysis is another factor driving the demand for medical membranes.

The PSU & PESU material segment is estimated to lead the Medical Membranes Market in 2017.

The increasing use of PSU & PESU in pharmaceutical filtration and hemodialysis is one of the most significant factors contributing to the growth of the PSU & PESU segment. These materials are widely used in medical applications, such as sample preparation, sterile filtration, pre-filtration, venting & gas filtration, and infusion therapy. They are used as waste-treatment membranes, owing to their excellent mechanical and thermal properties. PESU is an inherently hydrophilic membrane that provides fast filtration and superior flow rate and is used in aqueous solutions to remove fine particles, bacteria, and fungi. It is also used to manufacture MF, UF, and gas separation membranes, owing to its unique properties, such as outstanding thermal, mechanical, and hydrolytic strength, both in the hot and wet environment.

Nanofiltration is expected to be fastest-growing process technology during the forecast period.

Nanofiltration is a relatively new membrane filtration process used for the purpose of softening (polyvalent cation removal) and removal of disinfection byproducts. NF membranes reject multivalent ions with no selectivity towards monovalent ions, whereas RO membranes reject all solutes, including monovalent ions. This property enables NF membranes to operate at reduced operating pressures with increased flow rates as compared to RO. Thus, the use of nanofiltration process technology is gaining momentum in the market. In addition, research & development in solvent-stable membranes has expanded the applicability of nanofiltration in new areas, such as pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, thereby driving the demand for nanofiltration process technology.

Pharmaceutical filtration is the largest application segment of the Medical Membranes Market.

High incidences of renal disease, advancements in medical technology, expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and demand for high purity products and medicines are major factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical application segment of the Medical Membranes Market.

Europe led the Medical Membranes Market in 2017.

The growth of the Medical Membranes Market in Europe can be attributed to the increase in the number of ESRD patients, availability of improved diagnostic facilities, and high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.

Pall Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei (Japan), 3M (US), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Merck Millipore (US), and GE Healthcare (US) are major players operating in the Medical Membranes Market.

