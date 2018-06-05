

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday as a rebound in U.S. yields helped slow the euro's advance against the dollar and investors kept an eye on the political situation in Europe.



Meanwhile, Mexico said it will impose a 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork imports in response to the Trump administration's decision last week to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Mexican exporters.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points or 0.29 percent at 5,488 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Monday.



Resource management firm Veolia Environnement rose half a percent. The company said that it has renewed its contract with SMEDAR (Greater Rouen joint waste disposal authority) to operate the VESTA waste-to-energy plant under a six-and-a-half-year contract worth 116 million euros.



On the data front, Eurozone private sector expanded at the slowest pace in one-and-a-half years, as initially estimated in May, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index dropped to 54.1 from 55.1 in April, but in line with the flash reading of 54.1. This was the lowest score since November 2016.



France's composite index came in at 54.2 versus 56.9 a month ago, reflecting the trend in services activity.



