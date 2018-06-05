Ontology Launches Ecosystem Accelerator - Ontology Olympus Accelerator (OOA)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / Today Ontology, a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform, announced the Ontology Olympus Accelerator (OOA). The program invites technology and product experts across fields to collaborate in entrepreneurship and build new distributed business applications based on Ontology's next-generation public chain infrastructure to build an open-source, open-minded, and collaborative distributed trust ecosystem. The Ontology Olympus Accelerator program will provide complete technical, marketing, funding, talent, and legal compliance support. The Ontology Foundation will invest approximately 1.5 billion USD worth of tokens, all of which will be used to support the future development of existing startups and teams chosen.

Ontology Olympus Accelerator will be the most comprehensive ecosystem accelerator among public chains. It will include the following areas:

Technology

Blockchain underlying technology support

Custom business chain development

Blockchain business-layer common modules

Blockchain industry function customization

Blockchain-based general hardware service platforms

Custom intelligent hardware services combined with blockchain

Business

Collaboration with a wide range of industry partners

Sharing Ontology ecosystem users

Industry leader guidance

Communication

Technology community expansion support

Ecosystem community collaboration

Market incubation

Ontology ecosystem business cooperation

Ontology user system collaboration

Marketing operations collaboration

Capital incubation

Ontology incubation fund

Ontology investment fund

Ontology/partner cooperative funds

Talent incubation

Human resource services including recruitment and training

Legal services

Professional global legal services

Covering all aspects of the project

Covering different regions worldwide

Ontology Olympus Accelerator (OOA) will add more ecosystem incubation and acceleration services based on the needs of the ecosystem.

Ontology has also announced the establishment of two important Ontology ecosystem organizations:

Ontology Advisors Group (OAG): Provides a range of strategies and industry guidance for the Ontology ecosystem, promoting the development of the Ontology Olympus Accelerator program and Ontology's ecosystem globalization. The first batch of advisors will be announced within a week.

Ontology Global Capital (OGC): Includes Ontology ecosystem funds which will be allocated by a top blockchain ecosystem investment team. Further details will be announced in the near future.

In July Ontology will publish the full Ontology Olympus Accelerator details on the Ontology official website and open online applications. There will be different application conditions for each of the categories.

Jun Li, Founder of Ontology, said "Building the trust ecosystem goes hand in hand with the technology, applications, and governance of Ontology. This is nevertheless a huge and arduous task. We decided to launch the Ontology Olympus Accelerator precisely to develop the Ontology trust ecosystem and accomplish its goals. We hope with this accelerator program that more talent and applications can be added to the Ontology ecosystem, integrating technical elites internationally and the technical strengths of various partners to jointly build our cross-chain, -system, -industry, -application, and-terminal distributed trust ecosystem."

About Ontology

Ontology is a new high-performance public multi-chain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of distributed ledger and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration among chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

