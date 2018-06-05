Geneva - ERI, with its OLYMPIC Banking System software package, has been crowned best in the "Transaction Processing" category by WealthBriefing, the leading online journal and news website dedicated to serving the Private Banking and Wealth Management sector.

The jury stated: "With about 40 per cent of its 400 staff working in research and development, this firm is not resting on its laurels but continuously looking to improve. An unstinting focus on the client's convenience is a hallmark".

