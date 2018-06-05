

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday as the pound rose sharply against the dollar and euro in response to the latest IHS Markit services data showing that British service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in May.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.0 in May from 52.8 in April.



Investors also awaited the government's decision on the proposed takeover of Sky by 21st Century Fox.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 32 points or 0.42 percent at 7,708 in late opening deals after gaining half a percent in the previous session.



Sky Plc shares were marginally lower ahead of the government's verdict.



Modwen Properties gained about 1 percent. The company said that it had a good start to 2018 and its expectations for full year performance are unchanged.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group tumbled 3.6 percent after the U.K. government said it would cut its holding in the bank to 62.4 percent from 70.1 percent.



Ryanair Holdings advanced 0.7 percent after unveiling May traffic figures.



