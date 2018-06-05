Dr. Sanusi Umar Makes Another Breakthrough in FUE Technology with Dr.UGraft Ultrasonic Hair Transplant

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized hair transplant surgeon Dr. Sanusi Umar debuts another breakthrough in follicular unit extraction (FUE) technology for hair transplant surgery with the ultrasonic Dr.UPunch Curl. FUE hair transplant involves extracting hairs from a donor area and implanting them on balding areas. As a pioneer in non-rotary FUE, Dr. Umar (aka "Dr. U") designed this tool with the issue of afro-texture hair in mind.

Patients of African descent facing hair loss often prefer FUE to avoid the linear scar of follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS). However, attempting to extract curly hair follicles with basic cylindrical punches often results in damage to hair shafts. Thus, safe extraction of afro-textured hair has been an elusive goal-- until now.

By harnessing the energy of ultrasonic waves, Dr. Umar is able to extract afro-textured hair with greater ease. This is done by tuning the Dr.UPunch Curl to vibrate at ultrasonic frequencies suited for a patient's tissue, solving the vexing issue of strong tissue attachments to grafts.

This latest innovation out of the office of Dr. Umar follows a previous patented breakthrough, the signature Dr.UPunch Curl. While a study published in PRS Global Open showed the tool's unprecedented success in afro-textured hair transplants, Dr. Umar saw room for improvement.

According to Dr. Umar, this dedication comes from personal experience, "I wanted to create a tool designed for afro-textured hair, especially after experiencing a botched hair transplant procedure myself."

The conception for this invention came from an unlikely source, "The idea came to me while I was sitting in my dentist's chair. He was using an ultrasonic device to remove plaque, which inspired me to consider a sonic application for hair transplant surgery."

The non-rotary mechanism of Sonic FUE holds promise for unshaven hair transplant as well. Many considering hair transplant surgery balk at the shaved donor area requirement. Unshaven FUE using rotary tools is fraught with challenges like entanglement with longer hair. This is why Dr. Umar designed the Dr.UPunch Stealth, a manual punch intended for unshaven procedures.

Adding ultrasonic frequencies to the Dr.UPunch Stealth tool could help render shaving for hair transplant surgery a thing of the past.

Dr. U is the founder of the Dr.UGraft Revolution, which aims to make advanced hair transplant tools available to hair clinics and practitioners. While the sonic Dr.UPunch Curl is not yet available for commercial use, the manual Dr.UPunch Curl is available to all hair transplant doctors.

Dr. Umar will be leading a 3-day hands-on hair transplant training workshop in Los Angeles, CA from Oct. 5-7, 2018. Participants will have the chance try out ultrasonic FUE themselves.

