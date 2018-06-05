Commercial electricity retailer Flow Power has signed an offtake deal through to 2030 for a quarter of the production from the Kiamal Solar Farm, in Victoria. Total Eren - developer of the $90 million, 200 MW project - has now signed three bilateral PPAs with offtakers - pointing the way for project developers as large-scale solar's competiveness continues to grow.One of a rising number of innovative power retailers, Flow Power has signed its first solar PPA. The deal will see the retailer source highly competitive solar electricity from the Kiamal Solar Farm in western Victoria. With project ...

