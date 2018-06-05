Appian Corporation: Appian Launches New Office in Singapore

RESTON, Va. and SYDNEY, Australia, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), a leading Low-Code (https://www.appian.com/platform/low-code/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=low-code) and Business Process Management (https://www.appian.com/platform/bpm-suite/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=low-code) (BPM) platform provider, today announced the launch of its new Singapore regional office. Local Appian sales and services personnel based in Singapore will directly support Appian's current customers in South East Asia (ASEAN) and help meet the increasing demand for Appian's solutions throughout the region.

Appian's Singapore regional office will report to Appian's Asia Pacific headquarters in Sydney, Australia. Expanding Appian's direct presence in ASEAN provides additional resources to support Appian solution deployments at our current customers and expand to new companies in the region. "The South East Asia market for low-code and BPM software is expanding rapidly as more and more organisations look to transform their processes and deploy innovative new business solutions," said Karen Astley, Vice President Asia-Pacific, Appian. "A dedicated Singapore presence allows us to work more closely with our customers in the region. Our focus is to help them move quickly and effectively in developing digital transformation solutions that provide a competitive advantage."

Appian continues to grow, with first quarter financial results for 2018 showing subscription revenue had increased 36% year-over-year to $255 million and total revenue had increased 35% year-over-year to $51.7 million. The company was recently named a Leader in both Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites and Forrester's "The Forrester Wave: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Pros, Q4 2017."

"We are pleased to directly support our current and future customers in South East Asia. We're committed to their success and look forward to growing in the region," said Matt Calkins, Appian CEO and Founder.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/).