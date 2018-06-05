WEI Named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List

List Recognizes Standout IT Solution Providers; WEI Ranked in Top 200

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / WEI, an award-winning New England-based technology solution provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named WEI to its 2018 Solution Provider 500 list. The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. The complete list will be published on CRN.com, making it readily available to vendors seeking out top solution providers to partner with.

"We are honored to be named to CRN's distinguished list of 500 solution providers," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "To make this list is an impressive accomplishment and one which I attribute to my dedicated team members and to the success and trust of our valued clients and customers."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

The complete 2018 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Follow WEI: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About WEI

WEI is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Kim Sparks

The Channel Company

(508) 416-1193

ksparks@thechannelco.com

Contact:

Natalie Petersen & Erika MontgomeryThree Girls Media Inc.408-218-2391Natalie@ThreeGirlsMedia.comErika@ThreeGirlsMedia.com

SOURCE: WEI