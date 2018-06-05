sprite-preloader
WKN: A14MJ5 ISIN: AU0000XINEU9 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
05.06.2018 | 12:08
ACCESSWIRE

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd.: Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Held May 31, 2018

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTC PINK: PARNF - the Company), a fully integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative animal health solutions, today announced the results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

On May 31, 2018 (Australian Eastern Standard Time), the Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). The resolutions subject to a vote at the AGM were described in detail in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum (the Notice) dated April 30, 2018.

The total number of shares voted by shareholders on the resolutions was 9,914,765 shares, which equated to 55.00% of the total number of shares outstanding. As such a majority of shareholders constituted a quorum for the AGM. The three resolutions set out in the Notice were duly put to the meeting and the voting results are set out below.

The proxy count on the ordinary resolution for Ratification of Appointment of Company Auditor was reported to the meeting as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

9,591,721

319,844

3,200

96.74%

3.23%

0.03%

The Chairman declared that a vote would be taken and declared the resolution passed by a count of proxy votes.

The proxy count on the ordinary resolution for Election of Mr. Tony Hartnell as a Director of the Company was reported to the meeting as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

9,705,646

184,319

24,800

97.89%

1.86%

0.25%

The Chairman declared that a vote would be taken and declared the resolution passed by a count of proxy votes.

The proxy count on the ordinary resolution for Re-election of Dr. Alan Bell as a Director of the Company was reported to the meeting as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

9,504,899

399,166

10,700

95.87%

4.03%

0.11%

The Chairman declared that a vote would be taken and declared the resolution passed by a count of proxy votes.

There being no further business, the Chairman declared the meeting closed.

SOURCE: Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE