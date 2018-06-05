

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets were broadly higher on Tuesday, even as U.K. stocks slipped into red, hit by a stronger pound after the latest IHS Markit services data showed that British service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in three months in May.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.0 in May from 52.8 in April.



Elsewhere, Eurozone private sector expanded at the slowest pace in one-and-a-half years, as initially estimated in May, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index dropped to 54.1 from 55.1 in April, but in line with the flash reading of 54.1. This was the lowest score since November 2016.



Investors looked ahead to the G-7 summit in Canada later this week as well the June 12 summit in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for further direction.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.25 percent at 389.09 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was climbing as much as 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.4 percent.



The dollar surged against the Mexican peso after Mexico said it will impose a 20 percent tariff on U.S. pork imports in response to the Trump administration's decision last week to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Mexican exporters.



French bank Societe Generale advanced 0.8 percent after announcing sale of its entire stake in Self Trade Bank.



Philips Electronics NV shares also gained about 1 percent. The Dutch consumer electronics giant announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire EPD Solutions for an upfront cash consideration of 250 million euros and deferred milestone dependent payments.



Italian offshore engineering contractor Saipem rallied 2.8 percent after an upgrade from Morgan Stanley.



Sky Plc shares were marginally lower in London ahead of the government's verdict on the proposed takeover of the company by 21st Century Fox.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group tumbled 3.6 percent after the U.K. government said it would cut its holding in the bank to 62.4 percent from 70.1 percent.



