Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 04-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 411.24p INCLUDING current year revenue 420.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.99p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---