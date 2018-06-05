Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 04-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2043.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 2060.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1993.03p INCLUDING current year revenue 2010.52p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---