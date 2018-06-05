

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd have been charged with criminal cartel offences following an investigation by the ACCC. Criminal charges have also been laid against several senior executives.



The charges involve alleged cartel arrangements relating to trading in ANZ shares held by Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. ANZ and the senior executives are alleged to have been knowingly concerned in some or all of the alleged conduct.



The matter is listed before the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on 3 July 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX