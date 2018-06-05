Global recruitment tech leader unveils new brand identity after decades of improving hiring for the likes of Morgan Stanley and NBCUniversal

New York, New York and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2018) - World Careers Network (WCN), the talent acquisition pioneer first established in 1995, is today announcing a new brand identity, Oleeo, launched to coincide with new offerings designed to let recruiters reclaim time for talent engagement.

Effective immediately, Oleeo - which has offices in London, New York and Vietnam - will offer a machine learning and big data based suite of talent acquisition tools including a multiple award-winning Applicant Tracking System and a refreshed Candidate Relationship Management platform.

Oleeo's recruitment technology offerings will help employers radically reduce unconscious biases and enhance diversity by uncovering strong candidates who may go unnoticed in a manual process. The new offerings provide recruiters with robust prescriptive analytics informed by 120 data points, helping them to make better-informed decisions in a fraction of the time.

"The world of work has transformed significantly since we first launched more than two decades ago. Our new name, Oleeo, stems from the mid century term Olio, which means a diverse collection of things that together make something extraordinary. Like this word, through our prescriptive analytics and intelligent automation, we help employers easily draw on the biggest possible pool of talent to create brilliant teams," commented Charles Hipps, founder and CEO, Oleeo. "With us, the efficiency of our technology and the predictive power of data work hand in hand to meet the hiring challenges of today. The result is more effective hiring for companies and a more engaging experience for candidates."

Frequently leveraged for high-volume recruiting, Oleeo's intelligent suite of solutions immediately identifies the top third of candidates from an applicant pool, highlighting the most qualified candidates who should be invited for an interview. Hiring improvements achieved as a result include:

* Time to hire -- moving talent from application to interview in as little as 35 minutes in some cases, and from application to hire as rapid as three days, freeing an estimated 156 days each year for recruiters

* Diversity -- Oleeo has helped to improve the diversity of overall hires by up to 30 percent across its customer base

* Cost -- Oleeo customers report that intelligent automation has helped to deliver savings as high as $1.2 million/£800,000 a year

Stephanie Ahrens, head of talent acquisition at Morgan Stanley, remarks: "Working with the Oleeo team has been fundamental to ensuring that Morgan Stanley continues to hire the best quality candidates. The tools we harness mean we can run end-to-end hiring, including strengths-based interviewing, without having to juggle systems in the process and can be assured of watertight security and robust compliance measures. This brand evolution will help continue transforming our talent acquisition processes moving forward."

The company's award-winning suite -- recently hailed by IDC, Aragon Research and Constellation Research -- has driven measurable hiring improvements for more than 400 companies globally, including Morgan Stanley, WPP, Marks & Spencer, the UK Civil Service and NBCUniversal.

"The role of data in successful hiring is undeniable today. Solutions such as Oleeo -- backed by a solid understanding of HR and shepherded by seasoned leadership -- will play an increasingly critical role in helping companies of all sizes navigate the pace and complexity of hiring today," shared Kyle Lagunas, research manager, IDC.

