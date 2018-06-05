File Integrity Monitoring Market Size Worth $1.68 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global file integrity monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Growing demand for file integrity monitoring (FIM) can be attributed to need for enterprises to protect critical information and comply with regulations.

Cloud-based deployment is estimated to grow at high rate over the forecast period, as it is widely adopted by SMEs to avoid high costs related to hardware, software, and storage. Cloud-based FIM solutions require less capital investment and are available to customers based on their requirements. They provide increased scalability and speed and reduce management's work. The cloud segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 785.3 million in 2025.

Large enterprises are estimated to dominate the market and projected to account for over 55.0% of the overall market by 2025. Fear of financial losses caused by loss of information, low customer confidence, and stolen or altered data, is driving enterprises to secure their data.

The government segment is expected to value over USD 523.4 million by 2025. Threats such as major hacks and new information security threats are putting government organizations at risk. Need to protect critical files and detect any sort of threat at an earlier stage is encouraging government enterprises to deploy FIM solutions.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global file integrity monitoring market accounted for USD 510.4 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2016 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2016 to 2025 Agent-less installation segment emerged as the largest segment in 2016, while agent-based will register the highest growth over the forecast period

The cloud deployment segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the next few years. It is estimated to reach USD 785.3 million by 2025

by 2025 Large enterprises emerged as the dominant segment in 2016; however, small and medium enterprises will register the fastest growth over the forecast period

The BFSI segment dominated the file integrity monitoring market with a revenue of USD 170.2 million in 2016

in 2016 The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% from 2017 to 2025

market is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% from 2017 to 2025 Key players include AlienVault, Inc.; McAfee, LLC; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; Trend Micro Incorporated; Tripwire, Inc.; and Trustwave Holdings, Inc. These accounted for a majority share in the overall market in 2016.

Grand View Research has segmented the global file integrity monitoring market on the basis of installation, deployment, organization, end use, and region:

File Integrity Monitoring Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Agent-based Agent-less

File Integrity Monitoring Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cloud On-premise

File Integrity Monitoring Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) SMEs Large Enterprises

File Integrity Monitoring End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) BFSI Government Healthcare Education IT & Telecom Others

File Integrity Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



