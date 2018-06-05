Greenko, backed by Singapore's GIC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is set to buy the solar and wind portfolio of Orange Renewable. The move will constitute Greenko's largest acquisition and will add 1 GW to its operational capacity to raise the company's portfolio to 4.2 GW, just shy of the capacity held by ReNew Power Ventures, the country's largest renewable energy company.The acquisition of Orange Renewable by Greenko is the third largest in terms of deal value and size in the Indian renewable energy sector. Headquartered in New Delhi and owned by Singapore-based AT Capital - and ...

