Capita plc - Contract

5 June 2018

Capita grows work with Transport for London to deliver the Central London Ultra Low Emission Zone

Capita plc today announces that it has agreed with Transport for London (TfL) to expand its current contract to include the Central London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). This agreement means that Capita will design, implement and operate the systems as well as, front and back office processes for the Central London ULEZ, on TfL's behalf.

This is in addition to Capita's current agreement to manage TfL's Congestion Charging Zone, Low Emission Zone and T-Charge. The ULEZ will replace the existing T-Charge when it launches in April 2019 and is estimated to result in a nearly 50 per cent reduction in NOx emissions by 2020.

The ULEZ will support the Mayor of London's ambitious plans to protect Londoners from the damaging health impacts of air pollution. All vehicles within the Central London ULEZ area will need to meet robust exhaust emission standards or pay a daily charge to travel.

The variation to the current contract, which is for the implementation and operation of the Central London ULEZ, is expected to be worth £56million* to Capita from commencement to the end of the current contract term in September 2021.



Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, Capita plc, said: ""This agreement is testament to Capita's extensive expertise in the provision of technology led end-to-end customer management, and associated software and IT services. It further strengthens the long term strategic partnership between Capita and TfL to deliver mission-critical services across the London transport network. We look forward to playing an important role in implementing this key Mayoral initiative to meet emission objectives for London".



Paul Cowperthwaite, General Manager of Road User Charging at TfL, said: "This continuation in our relationship with Capita will enable us to deliver a project which is key to improving the health and quality of life of Londoners"

*The total IFRS 15 transaction price of the initial scope and term is £56m, plus a subsequent pre-priced five-year extension price of £37m, subject to TfL taking up the option to extend the contract. The central London ULEZ agreement is a variation of the existing contract between TfL and Capita.

