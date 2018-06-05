

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production increased notably in April, after falling in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 9.2 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 7.4 percent decline in March.



On a yearly basis, industrial production dropped 4.5 percent in April, slower than previous month's 9.9 percent decrease.



At the same time, industrial turnover rose 0.9 percent annually and by 6.8 percent monthly in April.



