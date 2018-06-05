KONE OYJ: KONE improves the flow of urban life in China with three new metro line wins

KONE Corporation, press release, June 5, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won orders for three metro projects in China, an important infrastructure market for the company. The orders are for Changsha Metro Line 5, Xiamen Metro Line 2, and Nanning Metro Line 3.





The order for Changsha Metro Line 5 includes 105 KONE TransitMaster escalators, 26 KONE MonoSpace elevators, and five KONE MiniSpace elevators. These will serve people traveling on the new, north-to-south route in the capital of Hunan Province. The main developer is Changsha Metro Group Co., Ltd. and the architects are Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.





Line 2 of the Xiamen Metro is an east-west line which connects Xiamen Island and Haicang District on the mainland. It also connects to Xiamen Metro Lines 1, 3, 4, and 5 through transfer stations. KONE will equip the line with 199 heavy-load KONE TransitMaster 140 escalators designed specifically to meet the special requirements of metro projects in China. The main developer is Xiamen rail transit Group Co., Ltd. and the architects are China Railway Siyuan Survey and Design Group Co., Ltd.





For Line 3 of the Nanning Metro, KONE will provide 150 KONE TransitMaster 140 escalators and 28 KONE MonoSpace elevators. The main developer is Nanning Rail Transit Co., Ltd. and the architects are Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.





The traffic handling capacity for equipment at each of the sites in estimated at some 7,000 people per hour. All of the metro lines are due to begin trial operations in 2019.





"As cities grow, the need for sustainable and efficient ways to help people move around them also grows. We have a solid record of supporting the development of infrastructure in China with our people flow expertise and are proud to have been selected to contribute to these projects," says William B. Johnson, executive vice president, KONE Greater China.





All orders were booked in the first quarter of 2018.





For further information, please contact:

Liisa Kivelä, Director, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4330. media@kone.com





Read more

Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/) including:

March 9, 2018: KONE wins further orders for Zhengzhou metro line in China (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-further-orders-for-zhengzhou-metro-line-in-china-2018-03-09-2.aspx)

December 22, 2017: KONE wins order for an infrastructure project in Zhengzhou, China's Henan province (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-order-for-an-infrastructure-project-in-zhengzhou--china-s-henan-province-2017-12-22-2.aspx)

October 25, 2016: KONE wins order for China's Xi'an Metro Line 4 (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-order-for-china-s-xi-an-metro-line-4-2016-10-25.aspx)

August 26, 2016: KONE wins order for new main line of Chongqing metro in China (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-order-for-new-main-line-of-chongqing-metro-in-china-2016-08-26.aspx)

About KONE At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com (http://www.kone.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

