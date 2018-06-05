

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's service sector growth accelerated on the back of further sharp rise in new business in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a three-month high of 56.4 in May from 55.6 in April. The sector extended the current sequence of growth to 55 months. The score was forecast to rise to 56.0.



Driven by client demand, there was a marked increase in new business. The rise in activity was supported by ongoing job creation, with the latest increase in employment among the strongest in the past 11 years.



Input cost inflation accelerated in May, with a number of firms mentioning higher fuel prices. The passing on of higher cost burdens to customers resulted in an increase in output prices, after they were left broadly unchanged in April.



'Political instability is back on the agenda in Spain, but this has become something of a fixture in recent years and the economy has shown itself to be resilient enough to cope with uncertainty in the past,' Andrew Harker, associate director at IHS Markit, said.



