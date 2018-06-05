NMS Capital Advisors, LLC: NMS Capital Advisors Appoints Jeffrey H. Heely as Managing Director of Investment Banking and to Lead Firm's Expansion into Bay Area/Silicon Valley

BEVERLY HILLS and SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2018 / NMS Capital Advisors, LLC ("NMS"), a leading global-focused investment banking and asset management firm, today announced that it has appointed financial services veteran, Jeffrey H. Heely as Managing Director of its investment banking division and to lead the firm's recent expansion into the San Francisco / Silicon Valley / Bay Area region.

"We're excited to add Jeff to our senior investment banking team and welcome his experience to our growing firm's geographic and sector focus expansion," said Trevor M. Saliba, Founder and Group Chairman of NMS.

"I am so pleased to be joining NMS. Their team is dedicated to bringing innovative and risk-optimized solutions to its clientele", said Mr. Heely.

Mr. Heely, a thirty-five-year financial services industry veteran has established himself as a leading advisor to clients providing access to his expertise in arranging private financings for top-tier venture capital-backed companies, working closing with institutional investors including public and private pension funds, hedge funds, endowments, foundations. He has completed and led several financings in the technology, clean energy, and telecommunications spaces.

Prior to joining NMS, Mr. Heely was Senior Managing Director at Advanced Equities, Inc. Prior to that, CEO at Baystar Investment Management, a hedge fund of funds. Prior to that, Mr. Heely was COO at Eastbourne Capital, an equity long/short fund manager managing over $1 billion in assets under management. Prior to that, Mr. Heely was Head of Alternative Investments and Sales at Robertson Stephens where he was responsible for all institutional sales and marketing efforts of alternative investment products, a role he maintained following Robertson Stephens acquisition by Bank of America. Additionally, Mr. Heely has held additional roles at leading firms such as Merrill Lynch and Oppenheimer.

Separate from investment banking, Mr. Heely has significant business experience in roles as President and CEO of Financial Interactive (FI), a CRM solutions technology company providing solutions in the alternative investment space. FI was ultimately acquired by The Carlyle Group.

Mr. Heely served from 1977 to 1983 as a US Naval Officer reaching the rank of Flag Lieutenant and Aide to Commander Naval Base San Diego and San Francisco and as an Operations Officer, Navigator and Communications Officer aboard the USS St. Louis (LKA 116).

He obtained his B.S. in Management and Technology from the United States Naval Academy. He holds Series 7, 24, 63, 65, and 66 registrations with FINRA.

About NMS Capital Advisors, LLC

Founded by Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Capital Advisors, LLC, is a leading full-service, global-focused investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California offices located throughout the United States. We provide a full array of investment banking and advisory services including debt and equity capital raising for public and private companies, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border advisory, private equity and hedge fund advisory, valuations and fairness opinions, Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Advisory, EB-5 capital advisory, securities brokerage and other strategic advisory services.

Together with our affiliated registered investment advisory firm, NMS Capital Asset Management, Inc., we offer wealth management, alternative investments, insurance and asset management services. NMS Capital Advisors was established in 2006 as a registered broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.nmsadvisors.com.

