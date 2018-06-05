

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the U.S. FDA has granted approval for a new indication for ALIMTA (pemetrexed for injection) in combination with carboplatin and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the initial treatment of patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, irrespective of PD-L1 expression status.



The indication is approved based on tumor response rate and progression-free survival. The company noted that the continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.



