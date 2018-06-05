Business aviation services provider Gama Aviation updated the market on its trading since 1 January on Tuesday, reporting that trading across both its air and ground divisions had been "broadly satisfactory" although flat compared with last year, as its shareholders gathered for its annual general meeting. The AIM-traded firm said conditions in Europe were "somewhat challenging", while conditions in the US were supporting strong growth. Its EU air division's performance remained "stable" as it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...