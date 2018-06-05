Data and business insight technology company Vianet Group issued its final results for the year ended 31 March on Tuesday, reporting revenue of £14.56m, up from £14.26m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said adjusted operating profit from Smart Machines was £1.07m, including a contribution from Vendman of £0.12m, a total increase of 20.1%, or 6.7% excluding Vendman. Recurring revenues remained "strong" at 90%, up from 85%, which the board said was helped by the Vendman acquisition in October ...

