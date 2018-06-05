sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,42 Euro		+0,01
+0,71 %
WKN: A0LCUM ISIN: GB00B13YVN56 Ticker-Symbol: AS2 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIANET GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIANET GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,44
1,52
13:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIANET GROUP PLC
VIANET GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIANET GROUP PLC1,42+0,71 %