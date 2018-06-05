Keywords Studios on Tuesday said it had finalised terms on a new three-year 75m revolving credit facility. The AIM-listed technical services provider to the video games industry, said the loan facility, provided by Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds had an option to extend the facility up to 105m and by two years. It replaces the existing 35m facility and is on improved terms, Keyword said. Chief executive Andrew Day said the deal allowed the company to maintain a "conservative mix of equity and debt ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...