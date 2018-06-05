The UK's second largest 10-pin bowling operator Ten Entertainment announced on Tuesday that chief executive Alan Hand is to leave the company on 14 December for personal reasons. Hand has 29 years of experience in the leisure and restaurant sectors, including a board level operational role at Paramount, and has been chief executive of Ten Entertainment since March 2017 after joining the company as operations director eight years ago. Nick Basing, chairman of Ten Entertainment, said: "We respect ...

