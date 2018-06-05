AIM-quoted gold production firm Metminco has kicked off diamond exploration drilling on its Tesorito gold prospect in the Quinchia district of Colombia. Metminco's current 1,500-metre diamond drilling program, designed to confirm and expand upon a previously intersected gold mineral system, includes hole TS_DH_02, which has shown 384m of gold at 1.1 grams per tonne from surface to end-of-hole and will also test a previously undrilled geophysical anomaly located approximately 300m to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...