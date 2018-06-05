Moroccan focused upstream gas company Sound Energy has seen "significant inbound third party interest" after the firm received Ministerial approval for the Sidi Moktar Onshore Petroleum Agreement awarded to the firm back in February. Following the completion of further subsurface evaluations, Sound Energy initiated a formal farm-out process for the Sidi Moktar Onshore licence in Central Morocco, of which it holds a 75% operating position, as it looked to fund the project's work programme moving ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...