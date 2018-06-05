AIM-listed exploration and mine development company Arc Minerals has increased its ownership of copper and cobalt miner Zamsort to 55% following the acquisition of a further 6% from Terra Metals. Arc made an application for 17.5m consideration shares in the firm to be admitted to trading on AIM, a process expected to be finalised around 11 June, in order to satisfy its agreement with Terra on the same commercial terms as when it made its initial 35% stake in the firm back in May. Arc also holds ...

