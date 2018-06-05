Euro area retail sales growth undershot market forecasts in April, weighed down by a sharp drop in those of foods, drinks and tobacco. Total retail sales volumes edged higher by 0.1% versus March, according to Eurostat, and were 1.7% higher in comparison to the same month one year ago. Economists had penciled-in growth of 0.5% month-on-month and a rise of 1.9% year-on-year. The main drag on sales came from a 0.7% drop in those of food, drinks and tobacco, although the biggest drop versus March ...

