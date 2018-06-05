

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted lower against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The loonie slipped to 4-day lows of 1.2982 against the greenback and 1.5176 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.2914 and 1.5108, respectively.



Reversing from an early 11-day high of 85.12 against the yen, the loonie weakened to 84.51.



The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.32 against the greenback, 1.53 against the euro and 83.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX