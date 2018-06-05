Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market Size Worth $683.1 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market size is expected to reach USD 683.1 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., clocking in a 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) in the aerospace industry to manufacture diaphragms, valve seats, and gaskets on account of its light weight and superior thermal resistance is likely to drive market growth.

Increasing penetration of PCTFE as moisture barrier films in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to positively impact the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, PCTFE films are extensively used in manufacturing blister packaging, thus promoting its use in the pharmaceutical industry.

PCTFE exhibits low gas and vapor permeability, high melt processability, low melting temperature, and superior cold flow characteristics. These properties make it ideal for injection molding and extrusion processes, by means of which PCTFE can be molded into a wide range of desired shapes and structures. As a result, expansion of molding industry is likely to have a positive impact on the PCTFE market.

High raw material cost and relatively lower production volumes of PCTFE as compared to its counterparts increases overall product cost. This factor has limited the penetration of PCTFE in application industries despite its inherent advantages. Furthermore, it exhibits low thermal and chemical resistance as compared to low-cost alternatives such as PTFE, which is expected to hamper market growth.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By application, the coatings segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% over the projected period owing to rising demand for manufacturing electronic and aerospace components

Films was the largest application segment in 2016, accounting for 38.2% of the market owing to widespread use as a moisture barrier film in the pharmaceutical and electrical and electronics industry

By end use, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.2% owing to high demand for PCTFE coatings and films in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards and semiconductors

Asia Pacific accounted for around 44.0% of the PCTFE market in 2016 and is expected to dominate over the forecast period on account of rapid growth of aerospace, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries

accounted for around 44.0% of the PCTFE market in 2016 and is expected to dominate over the forecast period on account of rapid growth of aerospace, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries Several industry participants are expected to adopt production capacity expansion strategies to serve increasing consumer demand and gain a larger market share. Furthermore, presence of limited suppliers in the PCTFE industry reduces the bargaining power of buyers, resulting in lower price flexibility.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polychlorotrifluoroethylen market report on the basis of application, end use, and region:

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Films Wires & Tubes Coatings Others

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceutical Electrical & Electronics Aerospace Others

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil The Middle East & Africa



