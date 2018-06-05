

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden industrial production growth eased in April after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced 3.6 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 5.6 percent rise in March.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 2.0 percent from March, when it fell by 0.6 percent.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that orders for industry climbed 3.2 percent yearly in April, reversing a 3.2 percent fall in March.



Month-on-month, orders rose 2.6 percent in April after falling 1.6 percent in the preceding month.



