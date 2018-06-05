NovoPath's AP LIS Receives Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for its Advanced Features that Transform AP Laboratory Workflow

NovoPath's modules offer robust functionality using the latest industry techniques to boost productivity and enable material cost savings for labs aiming for a higher grade of operations

SANTA CLARA, California, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American market for anatomic pathology laboratory information systems (AP LIS), Frost & Sullivan recognizes NovoPath, Inc. with the 2018 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Over the last two decades, NovoPath's LIS software for AP, simply called NovoPath, has consistently garnered high ratings from clients for its continual improvement and functional expansion, as well as its ease of use. NovoPath offers an array of modules inspired by client needs and a strong understanding of technology and market trends. These modules increase productivity and efficiency by streamlining workflow, promoting superior diagnostic outcomes, and providing lab managers a real-time view into their operations.

NovoPath clients benefit from several value-enhancing modules and features, including the following:

Lean Process Improvement module tracks specimens from entry to storage, as well as day-to-day activities, and highlights potential areas of improvement in patient safety, staff productivity, quality control, and overall lab efficiency using powerful data analytics.

module tracks specimens from entry to storage, as well as day-to-day activities, and highlights potential areas of improvement in patient safety, staff productivity, quality control, and overall lab efficiency using powerful data analytics. Digital Pathology Readiness ensures that lab managers and pathologists have a seamless and elegant way to view and capture relevant information from digitized slides, improving turnaround time in the lab and allowing for remote diagnosis.

ensures that lab managers and pathologists have a seamless and elegant way to view and capture relevant information from digitized slides, improving turnaround time in the lab and allowing for remote diagnosis. Auto Case Distribution and Staff Scheduler dynamically distributes caseloads amongst pathologists during the workday while keeping track of workload, availability, and other variables. Staff Scheduler saves significant time for labs that manually assign caseload.

dynamically distributes caseloads amongst pathologists during the workday while keeping track of workload, availability, and other variables. Staff Scheduler saves significant time for labs that manually assign caseload. NovoNotifier is a patient report delivery system that delivers patient reports to mobile devices and downloads and prints reports at a client's site automatically upon release. This eliminates human intervention and delivers fast and reliable patient results.

These modules and features integrate fully as part of a powerful LIS that includes functionalities expected in more expensive systems, such as personalized results for clients, electronic sign off and data exchange, a wide range of interfaces to other systems and instruments, voice dictation and recognition, and several methods of reporting results.

"NovoPath is used to diagnose over 4 million new specimens each year and has a customer base of more than 309 sites. This software platform has experienced consistent growth due to its usefulness, broad functionality, and customizable features," said Supratik Paul, senior industry analyst. "Besides, it is cost effective, offers outstanding process optimization due to on-time delivery, and is simpler to use than competing solutions."

NovoPath has found eager acceptance in customer segments ranging from specialized reference laboratories to large general hospitals. The company enjoys a huge competitive advantage in a market where clients desire customized LIS owing to constantly changing regulations and payment cap revisions. In addition to NovoPath's success in the United States, the company has experienced growth in international markets as well.

NovoPath has leveraged its brand to sign several strategic partnerships with leading healthcare and IT solutions providers, as well as software developers. For example, its partnership with Allscripts (formerly McKesson), a leading healthcare services and IT provider, has allowed Allscripts to present an integrated LIS solution to its customer base. Similarly, NovoPath worked with Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution to develop an integrated digital imaging platform for viewing pathology slides, improving turn-around-time for labs, and offering actionable information.

"Overall, Frost & Sullivan believes that NovoPath's strategic partnerships with top healthcare service providers, modern technology, and solid brand equity in the AP ecosystem have positioned it as the AP LIS vendor of choice in the North American market," noted Supratik Paul.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About NovoPath

NovoPath, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based Lab Information Systems (LIS) company with over 24 years of experience in serving the Anatomic, Clinical and Molecular Pathology, Genetic Testing and Clinical Trials marketplaces. NovoPath's clients range from national and regional reference labs to University and Teaching Hospitals, Regional and Community Hospitals and Specialty Labs. NovoPath's mission is to provide unique and unparalleled solutions and services to all aspects of the Diagnostic Laboratory sector in a way that improves workflow, reduces the probability of human error, ensures results accuracy for greater patient safety, protects patient confidentiality, and above all, produces more precise and informative diagnostic outcomes.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

