CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. Engages 5W Public Relations of New York

5W Public Relations , one of the 10 largest independently owned public relations firms in the United States, has been named PR Agency of Record for CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc., (CSE: CUBE.CN)(CSE: CUBE)(OTCQB: STNUF) one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of vanadium redox flow batteries for the energy storage industry.

"CellCube has a tremendous story to tell - a story of explosive growth and rare expertise in the renewable energy and vanadium redox flow battery space," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations. "We look forward to working with CellCube's team in order to increase brand and company awareness among green energy producers, the investment community and the greater general public."

Traditionally, vanadium has been used in the production of steel to increase its strength and lower its weight. However, the demand for vanadium has recently increased significantly with the growing use of vanadium redox flow batteries. Vanadium prices are up over 200% since the start of 2017. Most of the world's vanadium is produced in China, Russia and South Africa. There are currently no North American producers.

"5W Public Relations is known for delivering impactful results that amplify a company's presence within its industry and with the investment community. We are excited to be partnering with their team to promote CellCube's influence within the vanadium market, while also promoting our own value and commitment to the production of clean energy," added Brian Stecyk, President of CellCube.

There are currently over 100 CellCube batteries in use globally. CellCube vanadium redox flow batteries are used for a variety of purposes including grid storage; microgrids; off-grid storage for solar and wind power; diesel power replacement; back-up power systems; farming applications; electrical vehicle charging stations; industrial plants and office building applications; and emergency power sources.

About CellCube:

CellCube's acquisition of the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH has transformed CellCube and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enerox Gmbh, into a leading integrated resource and energy storage company. Together with the company's recent acquisition of Jet Power & Control Systems Ltd. and its investment in Braggawatt Energy Inc., CellCube is gearing up to deliver fully vertically integrated energy storage solutions to utilities and independent power producers for both stand-alone energy storage projects as well as projects where energy storage enhances the value proposition from renewable energy generation.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in New York city known for innovative programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit ) and B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy), 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communications.

