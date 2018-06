2018-06-05T12:03:10Z Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XRIS Ended on: 2018-06-05T11:52:34Z Ongoing: False Comments: Nasdaq Riga decided to resume automatic order matching with OLF1R shares. Issuer: Olainfarm, LEI: 213800WCG52W62ENOP27 Instrument: OLF1R LV0000100501 The Financial Supervisory Authority for XRIS has been notified Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682164