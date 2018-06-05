Graduate Management Admission Council Announces Two New Board Members and Incoming Chairperson of the Board

Leaders from Berkeley, Duke & Emory business schools bring additional depth and expertise to the organization

RESTON, Va., June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a non-profit association of leading global business schools, is pleased to announce two additions to its board of directors and announce the new chairperson of the board. The terms for the new board directors begin on July 1, 2018; the chair position also takes effect as of July 1.

Dr. Bill Boulding, dean of Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, will chair the board. New board members are Erika James, John H. Harland dean of Goizueta Business School, Emory University, and Peter Johnson, assistant dean, full-time MBA Program and admissions, Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. The term for the board chairperson is two years, four years for board members.

Dr. William "Bill" Boulding is dean of Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. Previously, he held several roles within the school including deputy dean and senior associate dean for programs and associate dean for the Daytime (full-time) MBA program. Dr. Boulding has a passion for helping advance business as a force for good. He served as a member of the World Economic Forum's Council on Values. It has been a privilege for Dr. Boulding to serve, at the invitation of the White House, in developing best practices for how business schools can encourage success for women and working families as part of an initiative with the White House Council on Women and Girls and the Council of Economic Advisers.

"It will be an honor to serve as the chairman of GMAC," said Boulding. "We are in a time of great disruption and transformation in graduate business education. It is essential we maintain relevancy for the world we live in today and I'm excited about the innovations ahead for the industry. I firmly believe in the power of business education in developing leaders who can use business to transform the world for the better."

Erika James became the John H. Harland dean of Goizueta Business School at Emory University in July 2014. A published researcher and award-winning educator with a passion for consulting and speaking, she places an emphasis on what higher education can do to be of service to industry. James is committed to advancing GMAC's mission with a keen interest in providing solutions for schools and candidates to discover and evaluate one another. James believes the success of a student's business education experience depends heavily on finding the right school for them and looks forward to working on the board to further this work. Under James' leadership, Goizueta remains one of the top business schools in the nation with an upward trajectory in student career success and faculty thought leadership. As an educator, James has been instrumental in starting various Executive Education programs, including the Women's Leadership program at Darden Graduate School of Business. James is committed to establishing an equal playing field across gender and race and, in 2014, was honored by the National Diversity Council.

"I'm thrilled to join the GMAC board of directors," said James. "Business, as a field and idea, can do so much more to advance society. GMAC is in the perfect position to influence the future of business education for good and I'm eager to have a role in shaping policy and public opinion with so many great leaders."

Peter Johnson became assistant dean, full-time MBA program and admissions of the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, in June 2016. Johnson previously served in Berkeley MBA Admissions for 11 years, first as associate director (1999-2001), then as director of international admissions (2001-2006), and finally as executive director of MBA Admissions from February 2006 until August 2010, when he moved to Europe to serve as vice president for student services at Central European University in Budapest. Johnson returned to Berkeley as assistant dean of the Haas School in 2016, overseeing academics, student experience, and admissions for the Full-time MBA Program.

Johnson understands the changing needs and priorities of the industry and looks forward to working with the other board members to help address these current challenges. During his time at Haas, he developed and implemented strategy for recruiting applicants worldwide, managed application review and evaluations process for more than 4,000 applicants annually, developed and maintained alumni and student volunteer networks, and worked to diversify the school's recruitment efforts.

"I'm excited about serving on the GMAC Board at a time of significant change in higher education," said Johnson. "GMAC serves an important role in providing data and platforms for business schools across the globe to work together to share best practices for delivering effective and relevant business education aimed at developing leaders. It's also helped to address issues of access and equity in graduate management education. I look forward to working with fellow board members to help GMAC continue to evolve and provide value to business schools and business students around the world."

"GMAC relies on its board members to bring unequaled leadership and relevant experience to our organization and our mission," said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. "It is extremely gratifying to have such high caliber members of our industry engaged in the work we do to create solutions for schools and candidates, and help more people experience the life-changing benefits of graduate management education."

GMAC would like to thank outgoing board chair, Kate Klepper, associate dean, Graduate Business Programs, D'Amore-McKim School of Business, Northeastern University, whose term as board chair and board member ends June 30. Klepper's experience as chairperson has guided the organization over the past year as we have grown our assessments portfolio and created greater opportunities for candidates and schools to connect. Klepper is passionate about membership engagement and has led the Membership Committee of the board.

Also leaving the board as of June 30 are Jim Brady, Chief Operating Officer, Grant Thornton LLP, and Ken Freeman, Allen Questrom Professor & Dean, Questrom School of Business, Boston University. GMAC thanks them for their service to our organization and contributions to the education community.

About GMAC: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is a global, non-profit association of leading graduate business schools. Founded in 1953, we are committed to creating solutions for business schools and candidates to better discover, evaluate and connect with each other. We work on behalf of the schools and the graduate management education community, as well as guide candidates on their journey to higher education, to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered.

GMAC provides world-class research, professional development opportunities and assessments for the industry, designed to advance the art and science of admissions. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is the most widely used graduate business school assessment, recognized by more than 7,000 programs worldwide. Other GMAC assessments include the NMAT by GMAC exam, for entrance into graduate management programs in India and South Africa, and the Executive Assessment, specifically designed for Executive programs around the world. Our flagship portal for graduate management education resources and information, www.mba.com (http://www.mba.com/), receives 14 million visits a year and features the School Finder search tool and Graduate Management Admission Search Service (GMASS), matching candidates and business schools.

GMAC is based in the United States with offices in the United Kingdom, India, and Hong Kong. To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com (http://www.gmac.com/).



For information on GMAC's current board members, visit https://www.gmac.com/about-us/board-of-directors.aspx (https://www.gmac.com/about-us/board-of-directors.aspx).



