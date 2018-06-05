Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, June 5, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), with regards to its rectangular scrubber for large vessels, jointly developed by their group companies, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Mitsubishi Shipbuilding), and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), has agreed to collaborate closely with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co., Ltd. (CHI Dalian), a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (CHI, Headquarters: Shanghai), to work in the demonstration test project onto a large vessel owned by China COSCO Shipping.MHI's advanced SOx Scrubber was jointly developed by its group companies, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHPS(1). The new product, which can be accommodated in limited installation space onboard, has been developed by combining MHPS' comprehensive exhaust gas treatment technologies and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's marine engineering expertise. It reduces sulfur dioxide (SO2) in the exhaust gas of 3.5%-sulfur-content fuels to that of 0.1%-sulfur-content fuels, conforming with newly introduced SOx emissions regulations coming into effect globally as of January 1, 2020.Going forward, MHI, through Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHPS, and CHI Dalian shall also proceed in discussions with regards to the manufacturing and sales collaborations related to the rectangular scrubbers.(1) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group also recently introduced an advanced SOx abatement system "ACTIVE FUNNEL," which integrates an exhaust gas scrubbing part into the funnel structure as one of the products applying this rectangular scrubber technology.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.